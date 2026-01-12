Proman pauses melamine production in Pt Lisas

Aerial view of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Pt Lisas, Couva. -

Proman Trinidad will temporarily pause production at its melamine plant in Point Lisas for an initial two-year period in response to what it said was "continued unfavourable conditions for melamine." Melamine is a chemical used to make many products, including heat-resistant plastics and dinnerware.

A release on January 12 stated that the decision was made following a comprehensive review and assessment of market dynamics and is aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability and efficiency of Proman’s operations in the country.

"The pause in production comes after the International Trade Commission (ITC) in the United States imposed significant anti-dumping and countervailing duties in January 2025 of 154.28 per cent on melamine exports from TT and other countries into the United States. These duties, combined with ongoing global price pressures, have made the continued production of melamine economically unviable at this time."

Proman said its top priority during the transition is supporting its employees. It said the vast majority of the 89 potentially impacted employees will be redeployed to other plants, projects, and roles across Proman’s operations, with access to training and resources to ensure a smooth transition. For the small number that the company cannot find redeployment roles for, Proman said it will provide full outplacement support, Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), and statutory benefits, ensuring that all employees are treated with compassion, dignity, and respect.

Proman Trinidad Executive Director Anand Ragbir said: “We do not take these decisions lightly. Proman has been a key contributor to the TT energy sector for over 35 years, and we will continue to invest in our operations, our people, and our local communities. This decision does not affect the production or operations of our other plants in Trinidad.”

Looking ahead, Proman said it will continue to monitor market conditions and evaluate the feasibility of resuming melamine production should circumstances change.

"The company remains focused on strengthening its core operations and ensuring long-term competitiveness."