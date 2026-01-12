Princes Town man chopped in home invasion

- File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A 36-year-old Princes Town man is in critical condition after being chopped during a home invasion early Sunday morning.

The man told police he was lying in a hammock in front of his Blackman Trace, Iere Village house, when he was approached by five suspects dressed in hoodies. One was armed with a cutlass and another with a gun. A struggle ensued during which one of the suspects chopped the man on the back. After crying out, the man's son came outside and dragged him into the house, locking the door behind them.

Shortly after, a loud explosion was heard, and damage was seen on the door.

Officers of the Princes Town CID and charge room responded. The man was taken to the Princes Town health facility, where he was sedated and listed in critical but stable condition.