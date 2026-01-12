Panday congratulates TPP, but notes low voter turnout

Mickela Panday -

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) political leader Mickela Panday has congratulated the Tobago People's Party (TPP) on its victory in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

Around 9.45 pm on January 12, the TPP declared victory in all 15 seats. The PNM appeared to have lost the one seat from the last election.

In a Whatsapp comment, Panday said, "The people of Tobago have spoken and the result is decisive. I congratulate the TPP on its strong performance and acknowledge the outcome of this election."

But she added, "At the same time, it is important to note that voter turnout appears to have been low."

Panday said this reality should concern everyone, regardless of party.

"Democracy is not strengthened by landslide victories alone, but by broad participation and public confidence in the political process."

Panday said, "Low turnout is often a signal, not of apathy, but of disengagement, frustration or the belief that politics no longer speaks to everyday struggles. That is something every political movement must reflect on honestly.

The PF, she continued, takes that message seriously.

"Our mission is to rebuild trust, widen participation and ensure that politics once again feels relevant, inclusive and rooted in service, not spectacle or division. Elections should energise citizens, not leave large numbers feeling disconnected."

Panday said, "Tobago now deserves governance that listens carefully, delivers responsibly and works to bring more people back into the democratic conversation."

She added, "That is the standard the PF will continue to advocate for, across Tobago and Trinidad alike."