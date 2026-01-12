Newsday's departure a real loss

Dr Errol Narine Benjamin -

THE EDITOR: Today I am saddened by the non-appearance of Newsday, for of all the local newspapers, Newsday has been singularly supportive in publishing my often liberal views on subjects that are often hemmed in by the conventional mindset.

I thank the Express for publishing my letters over the last three decades of my writing but of late my letters seem to have been shelved, due, I believe, to my take on the prevailing mindset about issues like “sovereignty" and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, critically assessing how such mindset falls short of the present reality of the US in the Caribbean. And on another critical issue of Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s alliance with the US and how strategic such an alliance is in terms of long-term benefits as against the current thinking against such an alliance.

The news media have interests to serve and are obligated to placate their readers, and some have become so predictable like Fox being unquestionably pro-Republican and pro-Donald Trump, while the others like CNN are basically anti. But Newsday, for me, has been open, liberal, and inclined to accept and publish my critical insights, especially on this hot topic of the US in the Caribbean and other important issues.

For this I thank Newsday and wish them well.

DR ERROL NARINE

BENJAMIN

via e-mail