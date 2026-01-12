My deepest gratitude to Newsday and all its staff

THE EDITOR: Dear Newsday team, it is with a heavy heart that I write this letter, knowing that after 32 remarkable years, Newsday has begun the process of winding up its operations. I have grown up reading your newspapers, writing countless letters to the editor, and watching your pages reflect, challenge, and shape the very society in which I live. Newsday has not just been a newspaper – it has been a companion, a teacher, and a guardian of truth.

Throughout the years, I have admired your courage, your integrity, and your unwavering commitment to keeping the people of TT informed. In an industry under immense pressure, facing challenges that could have broken the spirit of any organisation, Newsday stood firm, independent, and unyielding. You have held a mirror to society, spoken truth to power, and offered a platform for voices that might otherwise have gone unheard.

To every journalist, editor, and columnist who laboured over every story, every headline, and every opinion piece – thank you. To the photographers who captured the moments that words alone could not convey, thank you. To the designers, printers, administrative staff, security personnel, cleaners, and every unseen hand that made it possible for the paper to reach our homes every morning – thank you. Each of you has been part of a legacy that cannot be measured in circulation numbers alone.

I recognise the monumental challenges that led to this moment – the perfect storm of rising costs, declining advertising revenue, and a world increasingly moving away from traditional media. But even as Newsday closes its doors, the impact of your work will endure. You have shaped generations, informed debates, inspired change, and reminded all of us that a free press is the lifeblood of democracy.

As you face this transition, I wish you all God’s blessings – individually and collectively. May every staff member find strength, opportunity, and joy in the next chapter of their lives. May the spirit of Newsday, the courage, the dedication, and the commitment to truth, live on in all of you.

Newsday will forever remain a symbol of integrity, resilience, and excellence in journalism. Thank you for the decades of service, inspiration, and for making our nation’s story your mission.

With deepest respect, gratitude, and prayers,

TONY MARK RAMJEWAN

via e-mail