Moonilal delighted as stickfighting returns to Debe

Stickfighters square off in the gayelle in Debe. -

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal expressed gratitude that stickfighting had returned to Debe, an area he represents as Oropouche East MP.

He thanked Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Peter Kanhai, and the entire NCC team for restoring the proud tradition of stickfighting to Debe after a decade.

"This historic return marks a powerful celebration of culture, heritage, and community pride," Moonilal said in a post on his Facebook page.

He said the event was honoured by the presence of Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and Point Fortin MP; Clyde Elder, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities and La Brea MP; Kurt Ramlal, chairman of Heritage Petroleum; Gowtam Maharaj, chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.

"After ten long years, stickfighting has proudly returned to Debe, reconnecting the community with a rich cultural legacy and reaffirming our commitment to preserving and celebrating our national traditions," Moonilal effused.