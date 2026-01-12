Mohit: Social Development was stagnant under Cox

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit -

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit, has lashed out at her predecessor Donna Cox over claims that the ministry was "functioning perfectly" during the latter's tenure.

In a media release on January 12, Mohit said such statements are misleading and factually unfounded.

Mohit said Cox was attempting to rewrite history and mischaracterise the state of the ministry at the time the new administration assumed office. "Such comments are not only politically motivated, but dangerously disconnected from reality," she said.

Mohit said social services grants for January 2026 were processed and paid on time by January 1, contrary to claims saying otherwise.

She added, "Any suggestion that the ministry was 'functioning perfectly' under the previous administration conveniently ignores the entrenched backlogs, outdated systems, fragmented processes, and weak inter-agency coordination that this government inherited and has been systematically reforming."

Mohit said the new government "will not allow misinformation to undermine public confidence in systems that are intact and working better than they have had in years.”

She said claims by Cox that the ministry was "functioning, delivering and protecting the vulnerable every single day under her tenure cannot stand alongside the indisputable evidence of delayed grant payments, operational inefficiencies, and administrative strain later acknowledged by that very administration."

She said the former administration was shying away from accountability as it was attempting to "downplay systemic issues under previous leadership, while vilifying the current minister for enacting urgent reform.

Mohit said Cox's comments "betray a troubling indulgence in revisionist nostalgia rather than an honest engagement with the facts.

"She appears hypnotised by the sustained momentum of reform work under way, unable to fathom how, in just months, the ministry has moved from stagnation to demonstrable progress. This is not rhetoric; it is measurable change witnessed across key service areas."

Mohit said the government has addressed the backlog of senior citizens’ pension which was dramatically reduced despite inheriting a strained, fractured system.

She said strategic interventions at the highest levels, including direct engagement with the National Insurance Board and the Ministry of Finance, were deployed and resolved emergency issues that could have otherwise undermined timely payments.

"Consequently, the ministry remains steadfastly committed to its mandate: to protect the most vulnerable citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and to ensure that social support services are delivered with fairness, transparency, and punctuality."