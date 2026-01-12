Local Government ministry discusses sanitation for Carnival

A worker is seen fixing the windows on a Carnival booth at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Januray 6. - Faith Ayoung

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen said coordination has begun with key stakeholders to ensure comprehensive sanitation measures are in place for Carnival 2026.

In a release on January 12, the ministry said the minister met with National Carnival Commission CEO Keiba Mottley to discuss a coordinated national approach to sanitation for all Carnival-related activities hosted by NCC.

It said the discussions focused on major Carnival hubs such as Port of Spain, San Fernando, Chaguanas and Arima, as well as regional Carnival events taking place within communities across Trinidad.

The release said Ameen emphasised the importance of close collaboration between municipal corporations and NCC regional coordinators to ensure seamless planning and execution of this exercise.

It said Ameen also engaged with the line minister for the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL), Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath. The release said the Rural Development and Local Government will collaborate with SWMCOL, leveraging its specialised equipment and technical expertise to support sanitation efforts during the season.

Meetings are also carded at the ministry as well as in various corporations with all municipal corporations, including mayors, chairmen and CEOs.

Minister Ameen said, while some carnival events are still being finalised, sanitation arrangements will also cover events awaiting confirmation, including surrounding areas of major Carnival zones. She said regional corporation personnel and public health inspectors, many of whom have managed similar operations for years, are well-versed in the requirements of this exercise.

Minister Ameen said she looks forward to a successful operation that ensures a sanitary environment for Carnival 2026.