"First interview was with Newsday"

THE EDITOR: I imagine the Newsday team has been receiving several messages since the story broke of the newspaper's closing. I too was very saddened by this news as I grew up reading the Newsday, and doing the daily crossword puzzles.

Back in 2007, I was awarded the President's Medal and was actually notified of this by a call from a Newsday reporter who was able to reach me before the Ministry of Education. I did my first interview with the Newsday that day.

More recently, thank you for always making space for my opinion pieces in your newspaper over the past year. Wishing the entire Newsday team all the best in this transition.

Best wishes.

DR JAMELIA HARRIS

Assistant professor