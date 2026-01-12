Defamation claim against Energy Minister thrown out

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal -

A defamation claim against Energy and Energy Industries Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal by two investment entities and their principal has been dismissed.

Justice Frank Seepersad dismissed the claim by Trillions Systems Ltd, Rose Capital Investments Ltd and businessman James Kerron Rose, against the minister while also allowing the entities’ attorneys previously on record to “cease to act.”

The judge was critical of the claimants’ failure to comply with court orders and to actively pursue the matter.

“This matter has come up on a few occasions,” Seepersad said, noting that directions had been issued on July 16, 2025, for specific procedural steps to be taken, including the filing of a reply and lists of documents.

“I have no information whether a reply was filed. A list of documents were to be filed and there was no compliance,” the judge said. He added that six months had passed with no meaningful progress.

“What concerns me is the court’s jurisdiction having been invoked and there seems to be no interest from the claimant,” Seepersad said. “With the order just granted, there is clear indication that there is a lack of instructions as to the progress of this matter.”

Attorney Jared Jagroo, who appeared with Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan for Moonilal, told the court there had been no communication from the claimants since the matter was filed and that the claimants had not appeared in court.

Seepersad reminded that parties who invoke the court’s jurisdiction have a duty to advance their cases.

“The claimant has failed to comply with orders of the court and even attend court to provide any explanation,” he said. “Delay will not be tolerated by this court. The court must jealously guard its process.”

He dismissed the claim and ordered the claimants to pay costs in default of agreement.

In their application to cease acting, attorneys Farai Hove-Masasai, Chelsea Edwards and Mpule Williams outlined repeated unsuccessful attempts to obtain instructions from Rose and the companies. They said that despite attending case management conferences in May 2023 and June 2025 and agreeing to a detailed draft order setting deadlines for pleadings and disclosure, they were unable to contact Rose or receive instructions to comply.

Between July and September 2025, the attorneys said they made “numerous attempts via e-mail, telephone call and WhatsApp Messenger” to obtain instructions, all of which were futile. They also relied on correspondence from a former legal representative of the companies, who stated she was no longer engaged with Rose or the entities and could not give instructions on their behalf.

At an earlier hearing in November 2025, Ramlogan had raised concerns about the lack of progress, noting that nearly a year after filing, the matter was still at the pleading stage.

“This matter hangs over him,” Ramlogan said of Moonilal, a Cabinet minister and public figure. “From a matter of public interest, this needs to be dealt with urgently.”

He also pointed out that the claimants had publicly portrayed themselves as substantial corporate entities while, at the same time, their own attorneys were unable to contact them. Ramlogan said the defence raised issues of competing public interest, including allegations relating to investments made by members of the public and claims of illegal quarrying, which Moonilal stood by.

The defamation suit arose from statements made by Moonilal during a September 8, 2024, press briefing streamed on the United National Congress’s Facebook page and shared on his personal social media accounts. Rose and the companies alleged the minister falsely and maliciously linked them to illegal quarrying, questionable state contracts and other financial improprieties.

They claimed the statements caused reputational harm, business losses and emotional distress, and complained that Moonilal allowed the posts to remain online without verification, correction or apology. Moonilal has denied wrongdoing and maintained that his statements were made in the public interest.

Moonilal feels vindicated

In a statement, Moonilal welcomed the dismissal of the claim, describing the ruling as a vindication of his stance on matters of public interest.

He noted Rose and his company had been the subject of widespread public controversy involving investors., referring to media investigations and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the company. He called for swift action by the authorities and questioned the status of that probe, for what he described as the "pain and suffering of people" who have lost their money.

“Today, however, aggrieved citizens are claiming fraud and deception because they have not been able to get back any money,” Moonilal said. “They have lost their personal savings..."

Moonilal said the court’s decision clearly vindicated his position and the issues he raised – including allegations of illegal quarrying and other activities – were serious matters of public interest that warranted investigation. He pledged to continue speaking out against injustice and wrongdoing, “regardless of the consequences.”

Moonilal also expressed gratitude to his legal team which also included Samantha Singh Poona and Angel Jaggernauth for their steadfast representation.