D'Bocas pub closes after 37 years

D'Bocas -

POPULAR Port of Spain pub D'Bocas is shutting its doors.

In a post to social media on January 12, D'Bocas, known for its cold beers, lunchtime food, karaoke nights and Friday night live performances, announced it is closing down "after 37 incredible years in Port of Spain."

It said, "From Town Centre Mall, Voyager Mall, Queen Street, Chacon Street, to Independence Square, Port of Spain has been more than a location – it has been our home. It’s where memories were made, friendships were formed, and generations of customers supported us through every chapter."

D'Bocas said recent economic challenges have significantly affected the bar industry and its overall business model.

"As a result, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to pivot our operations and move forward with a food-focused, franchise-style concept, positioning ourselves in prime locations throughout Trinidad.”

It added, "This isn't an ending – it's an evolution. A thoughtful step toward sustainability, growth, and honouring the legacy we've built.

"To Port of Spain, thank you for 37 unforgettable years. Your support carried us thus far, and your love will always be part of who we are. Our next chapter awaits."