Cops in Western Division seize guns, ammo

Guns, ammunition and other items seized by police. -

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro has commended the officers of the Western Division following a seizure of firearms, ammunition, firearm components and narcotics.

Guevarro said, “The recent operation was an excellent and timely response to criminal activity within the division, and reflects the Western Division’s continued commitment to proactive policing, sustained enforcement, and the protection of communities, even in the face of complex and demanding circumstances.”

The CoP praised acting Snr Supt Williams and his team for maintaining operational focus and delivering meaningful results, and he has encouraged the division to keep the pressure on criminal elements.

Western Division officers conducted a series of coordinated police operations on January 11, resulting in multiple seizures. Around 2.53 pm, a party of officers, acting on information, searched an unfinished abandoned concrete structure located at Faustin Trace, Maraval.

During the search, officers found a multi-coloured backpack concealed behind a sheet of galvanised material. The backpack contained one Glock 19 pistol, along with three cling-wrap packages containing 369 rounds of assorted ammunition, comprising 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 106 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 163 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

Officers continued searching premises and discovered a white crocus bag containing several component parts of a firearm, namely six rifle magazines, two pistol drum magazines, one rifle butt, one pistol extended magazine, as well as two cling-wrap packets containing 356.6 grams of cannabis, eight black ski masks, and several dark-coloured items of clothing.

In another operation, based on further information received, officers went to Belle-Vue, Long Circular Road, St James, where they conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area. During this search, PC Burgos observed a black plastic bag near a garbage heap, which contained a Berreta firearm fitted with a magazine, with five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Also, a 30-year-old, priority offender of Jeffers Lane, St James and Celestine Trace, Maraval, was arrested pursuant to the Emergency Powers Regulation 2025.

Additionally, around 9 am, officers received information regarding a suspicious vehicle, a silver Nissan AD van, parked along Nicholas Street, Maraval. Officers went to the location where WPC Salandy observed the vehicle parked along the road. They made enquiries in the surrounding area in an attempt to locate the owner; however, these proved futile.

Further checks revealed that the vehicle bore false registration plates and that the ignition had been tampered with. The vehicle was then taken to the St James Police Station.

The police said it continues investigations into all these matters.