Walk for peace…and in peace

-

Recently I received a WhatsApp message from someone asking if I was aware of the 2,300-mile Walk for Peace currently being carried out by 24 Buddhist monks from Texas to Washington, DC, accompanied by their adopted dog, Aloka. (They set out on October 26 and their estimated arrival will be in February.)

Aloka, who in video clips appears as peaceful and loving as a monk himself, was but a stray dog in India when he was taken in by one of the monks. This bond brings an extra heartwarming touch to the peaceful pilgrimage. I am particularly moved by the fact that Aloka looks like any of our regular TT pothounds – dogs that are usually overlooked as being “too common” and “not as good as” what many consider “high breed” dogs. Aloka, a Sanskrit name, means “light, brightness, radiance, vision, splendour,” and symbolises enlightenment. This is fitting, as the aim of the monks’ walk is to enlighten the world to the need for greater peace and compassion.

I, for one, was unaware of the walk. Indeed, the messenger lamented that no “big media houses” were covering the initiative. Perhaps they are too busy, or more interested in covering the wars that are erupting (or have already erupted) around the planet.

One video clip shows the monks, in orange robes, gathered before a crowd with Aloka alongside them. A monk says into a microphone: “I think people have named you a peace dog, Aloka,” at which point Aloka barks in acknowledgement, inciting laughter among those gathered.

In another video clip the pilgrims meet and greet a fellow monk, the Venerable Phra Ajarn Maha Dam Phommasan, who is seated in a wheelchair. On November 19, during the Peace Walk, a pickup truck slammed into the monks’ escort vehicle, which then hit Phommasan, as a result of which one of his legs had to be amputated.

The medical team was reportedly greatly inspired by Phommasan’s commitment to peace – exhibited through the example of his instant forgiveness and compassion, rather than anger, towards the driver who caused the life-altering accident.

As the monks greet and embrace Phommasan in the video clip, Aloka, clad in an attractive dog jacket, is seen wagging his tail and nuzzling into the robes of one monk (perhaps his adopter) who bends to play lovingly with him.

According to Phommasan, before his accident, the Walk for Peace movement was virtually unknown, but the occurrence served to bring attention to their mission. It is a pity that tragedy had to raise awareness of peace, but the monk’s capacity to see the greater purpose is exemplary.

En route, people (many apparently moved to tears) are gathering to give the monks gifts and thank them for their much-needed efforts, in a world rife with hatred, violence and division.

Interestingly, it is reported that Phommasan had anticipated some kind of accident might happen, given that walking on the roads is generally dangerous.

A few evenings ago, while driving onto Store Bay Local Road from the new Friendship/Store Bay connector road/highway, I saw a man walking along the roadside, holding the hand of a little girl. Perhaps they had just hopped out of a taxi on Milford Road and were walking home. They were not wearing any reflective gear (something I think should be mandatory after dusk), so were barely visible in the darkness. (Note to those seeking more election promises: Better street-lighting needed in that area).

Drivers now seem to consider that stretch turf for Grand Prix practice, rendering it very dangerous. Several dead cats squashed there over the “festive season” told the sad tale of many drivers’ inability or unwillingness to slow down, lack of awareness of the speed limit and lack of observation of or care about animals (and possibly pedestrians).

The roads on that stretch are too narrow for sidewalks to be added, but could secure pavers be added over the box drain to create a safer area for pedestrians? Compassion must find a place even in infrastructural planning and development. Our TT sidewalks are generally high, treacherous (rough surfaces, gaping manholes, loose manhole covers, and so on) or nonexistent. This shows no consideration for pedestrians, the elderly or people with mobility issues and wheelchairs.

So while it would be great for TT, in a similar manner, to have a walk for peace…please prioritise fixing our roads to ensure that citizens can walk in peace, without worrying about becoming road-fatality statistics.