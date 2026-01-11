Uptown Fascinators, D South Band share small pan title

Representatives of D'South Band and Uptown Fascinators hold the trophy after being declared joint winner of the Panorama Small Conventional Pan finals on Sunday at Skinner Park, San Fernando. PHOTO BY YVONNE WEBB -

SOUTHERN Steel Orchestra (D’South Band) of Siparia and Uptown Fascinators of Tobago were declared joint champions of the National Panorama Small Conventional Band Finals, after finishing level on points at the finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando on January 10.

From the opening round, the two bands dominated the competition, with D’South Band leading through the preliminaries and semi-finals and Uptown Fascinators close behind. When final scores were announced shortly after 2 am on January 11, both bands had equalised, prompting scenes of jubilation as players rushed the stage.

The announcement by host Jemma Jordan sparked an eruption of celebration, briefly overwhelming stage managers as Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin and Parliamentary Secretary in the Culture Ministry Dr Narindra Roopnarine prepared to present the trophies.

This marked the second consecutive year that the small band title was shared between Trinidad and Tobago bands. Previous joint champions Golden Hands and T&TEC East New Dimension were unable to keep their title.

Golden Hands placed third with 278 points, despite setbacks after a vehicle crashed into their panyard the morning before the competition. Their theatrical presentation of All Aboard, arranged by Vanessa Headley-Brewster, featured sailor-themed costumes and guest singer Tony Prescott.

Tunapuna Tipicia Steel Orchestra placed fourth with 276 points, while T&TEC East Side Dimension and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra tied for fifth on 275 points. In total, six ties were recorded among the 16 finalist bands.

Uptown Fascinators delivered a dramatic performance of Crazy’s Band From Space, arranged by Ojay Richards, complete with sci-fi costumes and a space ship in which he exited the stage. Richards said many had expected East Side Dimension to take the title, but his band’s showing firmly established them as contenders.

D’South Band, performing ninth, drew strong patriotic reactions with their presentation of Let Us Build a Nation Together, arranged by Duvone Stewart. The band featured national imagery of the President, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and THA Chief Secretary, historical references and a voice-over by the late Dr Eric Williams, prompting an early declaration of victory from sections of the crowd.

Vice-captain Rikella Marshall said the win was especially meaningful, as it was only the band’s third appearance in the competition and their second year working with Stewart. She credited two months of intense preparation and sacrifice by players, many of them students.

Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin, attending her first small band finals in office, praised the energy of the youth and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cultural traditions.

Ramsey-Moore congratulated all participating bands but earlier expressed disappointment with logistical shortcomings, including the stage size, which she said contributed to delays. She apologised to patrons, stressing that the issues were beyond Pan Trinbago’s control.