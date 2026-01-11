Talk Tent returns for Carnival at Queen's Hall

Paul Keens-Douglas (far left) and Talk Tent cast.. -

If you’re looking for clean humour and social commentary this Carnival, Talk Tent is the place to be.

The longest running Talk Show in the country, the Talk Tent has been showcasing various styles of traditional and modern oral traditions, including storytelling, comedy and music, since 1983.

Founded by Paul Keens-Douglas, the tent’s producer and director, Talk Tent was created to bring together “men of words” like midnight robbers, pierrot grenades and black Indians, and allow the public to experience their mastery of words during the Carnival season.

According to a release, it started in a canvas tent on Victoria Avenue, Woodbrook. Today it is an established part of the post-carnival presentations, with a faithful following covering all age groups.

With the motto “Where Talk Is Art,” the Talk Tent prides itself on quality, comedy, storytelling, poetry and social commentary, with a focus on values, education and family entertainment.

This year there will be performances by spoken word poet Seth Sylvester, performance poet and storyteller Miguel Browne, pierrot grenades Felix Edinborough and Keomi Serrette, calypsonian Llewellyn "Short Pants" Mac Intosh, Farida Chapman, Avion Crooks, MC David Bereaux and master storyteller Keens-Douglas.

“The Talk Tent depends on the support of its fans, patrons and those who recognise the importance of its role in truly preserving this aspect of Caribbean culture. As the saying goes, there are many talk shows but only one Talk Tent!”

The annual event will take place at Queen’s Hall Conference Centre on February 21 and 22.

Tickets are $300 and are available at Crosby’s, RIK in Trincity and Gulf City, Domon’s Shoe Store in Long Circular Mall, Metropolitan Book Suppliers on Ariapita Avenue and Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. Books, CD’s and DVD’s of the various artists will also be available at special show prices.

For further information call 632-1647, 684-1629 or 376-5699, or visit its Facebook page.