St James Children’s Carnival committee appeals for funds

Danae Stewart of Zebapique Productions' Yuh Ever See a tribute to our Icons enjoys herself during the St James Children's Carnival parade along the Western Main Road on February 23, 2025. - AYANNA KINSALE

Even as the 36th edition of the St James Children’s Carnival approaches, the immensely popular junior mas parade is in jeopardy.

A media release said, the event which attracts hundreds of junior participants and even more spectators along the Western Main Road, St James, is carded for February 8.

Similar to its counterpart, The Red Cross Children’s Carnival, the organisers are appealing for funding.

With the greater part of financial assistance from the National Carnival Commission's Regional Carnival Committee with support from a few business entities, the St James Children's Carnival has been able to maintain its space on the nation’s cultural calendar.

Despite its ongoing sponsorship challenges, the organising committee comprising the St James Community Improvement Committee and the St James Children’s Carnival Committee is working assiduously to “make the event possible”.

Under the banner Colour Wee Carnival the competition is open to junior masquerade bands, individuals, kings and queens, with a special category for the Best St James Band presentation.

Among the categories being contested are King & Queen of the Bands, Band of the Year-Mini, Small, Medium and Large, Male & Female Individual of the Year, Best Use of Local Material, Local Theme, Best Traditional Mas and as well as an Open Category for the Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy among others, the release said.

Registration commences on January 12 for both electronic and in person entrants at 16 Ranjit Kumar Street, between Brunton & Bournes Roads, St James, from 1 pm-5 pm. Registration closes February 2.

Forms can also be collected from TTCBA's secretariat, Room 29, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain and Crosby’s, 54 Western Main Road, St James. No late entries will be entertained.

In 2020 the St James Children’s Carnival was cancelled but was given the “go ahead” a couple of weeks before the actual event by the former NCC chairman Winston Peters who recogniced in addition to the people of St James and environs having the opportunity to see one of the most creative expression of junior mas, it was day the children of our nation have an extra day to jump, exhibit, palance and ramajay.

As Colin Lucas, the then NCC CEO also pointed out:” As Trinidad and Tobago people one thing you don’t want to be at risk is children’s Carnival. That aspect of Carnival ensures that it continues from one generation to another.”

The St James Children’s Carnival Parade has become a fundamental part of TT’s Carnival celebrations rivalling its adult counterpart in costumery and attendance attracting a growing registration of 50 plus bands and over 200 individuals, the release said.

This event aims to bring together families, friends and visitors for a day filled with fun, creativity and connection whilst also providing an opportunity to foster a sense of community and partnership among local businesses and organisations.

For further info contact Sharon 461-7276 or e-mail stjameschildrenscarnival@gmail.com