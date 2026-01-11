Second fire hours after blaze in La Romaine

One day after a fire destroyed a house, partially damaged another and left two tenants displaced in La Romaine, a second house fire was reported nearby on the afternoon of January 11.

The first fire occurred around 6.30 am on January 10 at George Street.

The police said that on January 11, David Reece, 68, was using the washroom on the first floor when he noticed smoke emanating through the wooden floorboards from the ground floor of his two-storey house. The ground floor is rentd by Alana Isaac, 47.

Reece rushed into the apartment below, which was unoccupied at the time. He observed that a bedroom on the eastern side of the apartment was on fire. Flames quickly spread throughout the entire home and also spread to the left side of a neighbouring house.

The neighbour and another person later extinguished the fire.

Reece managed to escape the fire with minor burns and ran to a neighbor's home, who then alerted the Fire Services and police.

The cost of the damage to Reece's property was yet to be determined.

The damage to Isaac's property is estimated at $77,000, while the neighbour's is estimated at $14,000.

FSO Baboolal, along with other officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station, responded.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Police and personnel from the TT Electricity Commission also visited.

Details of the fire on January 11, were still being investigated at the time of publication. PC Edwards is leading the investigation.