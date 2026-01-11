Reminder of your right to equal opportunity

-

AT THE start of a new year, many of us reset our goals, review our priorities, and make plans for what lies ahead. At the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC), the beginning of 2026 is also a good moment to gently remind the public of something we’ve shared before, but which remains just as important today: your right to equal treatment under the law.

Over the years, the EOC has spoken extensively about discrimination, equality, and inclusion. We’ve held workshops, written columns, visited communities, and engaged workplaces across Trinidad and Tobago. Yet, discrimination continues to show up in everyday situations, sometimes quietly, sometimes openly. That’s why this reminder matters.

What the EOC

continues to do

The EOC’s mandate under the Equal Opportunity Act has not changed. We are responsible for addressing discrimination and victimisation in four main areas of public life: employment, education, the provision of goods and services, and accommodation.

The act protects individuals from discrimination based on sex, race, ethnicity, origin, religion, marital status, and disability. Disability includes physical, intellectual, and mental health conditions.

Beyond handling complaints, the EOC continues its work in education, public awareness, and advocacy, because preventing discrimination is just as important as responding to it.

Discrimination

still happens

Despite increased awareness, many people still experience discrimination and are unsure whether what they’ve faced is covered by the law.

Consider Jane Doe. Jane applies for a promotion at work and is told she is qualified, but later learns the role was given to someone else because management felt a man would be “better suited” for leadership. Jane may not immediately label this as discrimination, but it could fall under sex discrimination.

Then there is John Doe. John lives with a mental health condition and requests flexibility at work so he can attend medical appointments. Instead, he is treated differently, excluded from meetings, and eventually disciplined for issues linked to his condition. This may amount to disability discrimination and victimisation.

These examples are not unusual. They reflect situations the EOC continues to see and address.

Making a complaint does

not have to be daunting

Another reminder worth repeating is that contacting the EOC does not automatically mean going to court. Many people avoid reaching out because they assume the process will be confrontational or complicated.

In reality, the EOC focuses heavily on conciliation. Once a complaint is received and assessed, the commission investigates and, where appropriate, facilitates a confidential process aimed at resolving the matter fairly and respectfully. Outcomes can include apologies, changes to policies, reasonable accommodations, or training to prevent future issues.

For Jane, this might mean her employer reviewing its promotion practices. For John, it could result in workplace adjustments that allow him to continue working without fear of unfair treatment.

If conciliation is not successful, matters may be referred to the Equal Opportunity Tribunal, which operates independently and has the authority to make binding decisions.

Why reminders

like this still matter

Even with years of public education, many people still don’t report discrimination. Some worry about backlash, others feel their experience isn’t “serious enough,” and some simply don’t know where to turn.

But discrimination, when left unchallenged, becomes normalised. Each complaint brought to the EOC helps strengthen accountability and promotes fairer practices across society.

As we move

through 2026

This is not new information. It’s a reminder that equality is protected by law and help is available because no one should have to accept unfair treatment as “just the way things are.”

If you believe you have been discriminated against, or if you want to better understand your rights and responsibilities, the Equal Opportunity Commission remains here to support you.

Equal opportunity is not just a principle we talk about; it’s something we must continue to protect, together.

For more information, to request a free sensitisation session, or to make a complaint, visit www.equalopportunity.gov.tt, e-mail communications@eoc.gov.tt, or call 672-0926