Paper tigers Russia and China can't protect you

THE EDITOR: Let’s call it exactly as it is. For decades Iran, Syria and Venezuela strutted around as Russian satellites, believing the Kremlin would shield them from any global consequences. Then Trump moved in, and what did Russia do? Nothing. No rescue mission, no strategic riposte, no deterrence. The message to every regime aligned with Moscow is now crystal clear: Russia cannot protect you.

Trump is playing geopolitics with cold precision, shrinking Russian influence across continents. If Moscow can’t even secure a victory in Ukraine, a war it started, how can it defend anyone else? The world is watching a superpower exposed.

And wait, the squeeze has barely started. Once Trump unleashes full spectrum sanctions, this time reinforced by the EU, Russia will feel economic pressure like never before. No more bluff, no more bark. Only consequences.

The same applies to China. Beijing beats its chest, but when Trump moves, where is China? What did China do for its allies when Russia faltered? Nothing meaningful. Another so-called giant with feet of clay.

This is a new geopolitical reality: If you are counting on Moscow or Beijing to save you, prepare to be disappointed.

America is signalling something loud enough for the world to hear: You want protection? You better stand on your own. Superpower umbrellas are collapsing.

We in the Caribbean better wake up. Our diplomacy must be strategic, not sentimental. We must read the global board as it shifts, fast.

If Russia couldn’t save its satellites, who exactly can it save?

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail