Pain without purpose: Tobago 1889-1937

The union of Tobago with Trinidad was created via an imperial dictum stimulated by the former’s poverty after the demise of its mainstay, the sugar industry.

There was no room in the brutally exploitative British imperial system for a poor colony which could not contribute to the imperial coffers; and, worse, neither facility nor intent existed to provide financial support to a struggling colony which could not meet the costs of its administration.

Consequently, it was left in the clutches of its inefficient government while the imperial administration sought to shift responsibility for the island to other struggling colonies via a confederation arrangement. The plan was to unite the Windward and Leeward Islands in a federation under a single governor based in Barbados, with lieutenant governors in each.

The hope was to get Tobago planters’ support for the idea by appointing governors and lieutenant governors sympathetic to the imperial cause who would use their office to win over influential residents. Many Tobago planters saw the confederation idea as a means to protect their privilege against the growing political ambitions of the rising non-white sector, and to ingratiate themselves with the imperial authorities.

Barbados was vehemently opposed to the federation plan, which did not receive support from the other colonies either.

The imperial government then foisted a union on Trinidad and Tobago in 1889 and proceeded with a closer union of the two in 1899. The union was immediate and final and was implemented without any clear long-term plan.

Administration of Tobago became a complicated matter, because there were no arrangements to take care either of its special needs or the issues raised by a union of this nature.

Before the union, one practice in the island’s administration resulted from the lack of expertise among the members of the planter class: they served in several capacities in the assembly and council, in positions for which they were not qualified. In addition, their numerous responsibilities facilitated administrative inefficiency and unfair legal decisions.

This was well known by imperial officials, but their solution to the financial challenges which faced local administrators was to combine serving officers’ responsibilities while reducing their salaries.

This did not bring about the desired change, but there was no attempt to deal with the problem of competency and the need for qualified officers in the plan for the union, except that the attorney general of Trinidad was made to hold sessions in Tobago periodically.

The administrative centre of the unified colony was in Trinidad, as were all heads of department. All matters, even the most minute, had to be approved in Trinidad, because there was no real figure of authority with discretionary power in Tobago.

Also, department heads’ visits to Tobago were infrequent, given the poor state of interisland communication, which made it very difficult to formulate and implement policies which could benefit Tobago.

Furthermore, there was no recognition of the spatial differences between rural Tobago and the more urbanised areas in Tobago West which deserved special consideration. While the population across the island suffered, the situation was worse for the residents of rural areas.

The combined effect of these omissions was to make Tobago appear to be a dependent of Trinidad, a descriptor resented by its population.

The government proceeded to put the administration in the hands of an official called the warden magistrate. This job combined two positions, each with heavy responsibilities, a combination which did not receive popular support.

The problem was that before 1938, although he was chief magistrate, the warden had no legal training, so there were often instances when for a court matter, another magistrate had to be brought from Trinidad to handle the case.

As warden, he also served as inspector of schools, sub registrar, commissioner of the supreme court and commissioner of affidavits, while his deputy served as sub-receiver, sub-collector, postmaster and harbourmaster.

The result was that both the warden and his deputy were overburdened. There were frequent public complaints about the lack of supervision and poor service from government departments, even those over which the warden magistrate had no jurisdiction.

This was evidence that the warden in Tobago had heavier responsibilities than his counterparts in Trinidad, a matter which the imperial administration ought to have addressed.

Two years after closer union, questions were raised about the warden’s status, his decision-making powers and his need for more independence than other wardens in the colony, particularly for urgent matters.

That all heads of department were in Trinidad and rarely visited Tobago caused additional burdens on the warden. In addition, he had only one clerk at his disposal to deal with matters arising from his combined offices.

The first office-holder, James Rousseau, asserted that the warden in Tobago should be paid more than those in Trinidad because of his additional responsibilities, but the Legislative Council disagreed. Rousseau felt his responsibilities gave him the status of governor of the island and felt authorised to occupy the governor’s residence, which was frowned upon in both islands. The unhappy situation raised questions about the role and status of the Tobago warden.

The challenges he faced were further illustrated during the administration of HPC Strange, when a missing key, only replaced after ten days, revealed money missing from an iron chest. Strange and his clerk were accused and unfairly treated as guilty.

In addition, Strange established a reputation for incompetence in court. During a matter over which he presided, a slapping incident between a lawyer and a solicitor left him unable to maintain order.

Popular requests were made for the appointment of a commissioner warden, to which Governor Fletcher agreed. In 1937, he sought to reform the arrangement and give the Tobago warden greater executive powers as representative of the governor in his district – but Fletcher was removed from office. The problems of Tobago were ignored.

The Tobago warden was not granted further powers; but the duties of the post were changed when a separate magistrate for the island was appointed.

Union cost Tobago over 50 years of administrative pains, due in large part to imperial insensitivity to its needs. Closer union resolved nothing, and resulted in constant clamouring for change by the island’s representatives throughout the 20th century.