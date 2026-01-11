New Grant man wounded in Moruga shooting

- File photo

A 45-year-old man from New Grant was shot and wounded on the night of January 10 while at the home of a friend in Moruga.

The victim, Aaron Grappie, is said to be in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital, with two gunshot wounds.

Police said that around 10 pm, he was sitting under the friend’s home at Poui Trace in St Mary’s Village when a white Toyota Aqua stopped in front of the house.

A gunman wearing a white hoodie and long black pants got out of the back passenger seat behind the driver and ran towards the Grappie, while firing several shots, hitting him.

The victim ran to the back of the house, where he collapsed.

Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and another to the right knee.

The wounded man was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and later transferred to the hospital.

WPC Nysus and PC Madoo processed the scene and retrieved three spent 9mm rounds and one live 9mm round of ammunition.

PCs Horsford and Baksh of Moruga Police Station visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made, and PC Horsford is continuing the investigation.