Mohit condemns elderly abuse, says all grants paid on time

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit. - File photo

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit has condemned any violence or other forms of abuse towards the elderly, following the mysterious death of a 74-year-old woman, Doodhani “Mary” Sooknanan, whose decomposing body was found in her Edinburgh 500 home on January 8.

“This government will not tolerate any type of elderly abuse. I do not know the details of this matter but my message is for everyone to work towards protecting our senior citizens,” she said at a UNC press conference on January 11.

She said as this particular matter is before the police, the ministry remains on standby to send out any representatives to contact remaining family members.

In her portfolio as People, Family Development and Social Services Minister, Mohit also denied any claims that the government has cut social services grants.

She said all January 2026 grants were processed and paid by January 1, although she noted one delay caused by a machine breakdown at NIB.

She said any further delays fall outside of the ministry’s control and lie with financial institutions and their processing timelines. These grants, she said, include over $3 billion spread across 100,000 senior citizens for pension payments.

Between May and December, Mohit said the government dispersed millions in social assistance.

She said $60 million was dispersed through the food support programme, which approved over 275 new beneficiaries, over $1 million in home repair grants, and $4 million in disaster relief assistance grants.

She said for the first time the ministry also implemented temporary food card support with MPs in all 41 constituencies receiving 60 $550 food cards to distribute over the Divali season.

She said additional support was given during the Christmas season with MPs receiving 250 food cards for distribution at a cost of over $5 million. Mohit also announced an upcoming revision of the standard means test to assess grant eligibility.

“This review will modernise assessments, improve fairness across the board and ensure assistance reaches those who genuinely qualify based on socio-economic realities, not outdated formulas.”

Mohit also announced the examination of child poverty studies to aid in the reduction initiatives. A $5 million women’s health fund is also in the works through collaboration with the Finance Ministry to address period poverty and other gender concerns.

She said the ministry is also working on the clearing of backlogs through collaboration between the NIB and the Immigration Division.

“We acknowledge that several citizens who have applied for social services grants have been messaging, commenting and waiting years…we know that this is an issue but it was not an issue created by us…but we will not approach things with excuses, we will approach them with action.”

She said a formal mechanism to address the backlog is being developed.

Structural support for disabled citizens is also on the cards for the ministry. Mohit announced plans to enhance structural accessibility after meetings with the Housing Ministry.

In sport, she noted the Cabinet’s approval of the design and construction of an inclusive sporting arena to complement and expand the services of the National Therapeutic and Resource Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NTRC).

She said the NTRC has begun preliminary operation in December 2025 and in collaboration with the Health Ministry, staffing and equipment will be finalised to open the facility for public use. She announced a site visit on January 14 by herself and Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe.