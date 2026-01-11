Ministry: Post on Licensing Office hours is fake

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said in a release on Sunday that a media release currently circulating online, under the heading:Revised Operating Hours of Licensing Division, is false.

The official operating hours of all Licensing Division offices throughout Trinidad and Tobago remain Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, the ministry said.

Members of the public were also urged to rely solely on the ministry’s official communication channels for accurate and verified information.