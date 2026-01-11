Kamla, the political gambler

-

Gambling has grown into a legal industry in this country, from Play Whe, Cash Pot and Lotto to casinos where you put in your money and hope to win big.

It’s not only about money. Crossing the road or driving today is a gamble. Gambling is the celebration of uncertainty.

Politics itself, as a theatre of delusion, illusion and deception, is a gamble in several ways. Financing an election is a gamble. Going up for election is a gamble.

“Gamble” is generally defined as “taking great risk in the hope of substantial gain” (Oxford Concise Dictionary). And yes, some people do win. In fact, success in life often comes with great risk, overcoming the probabilities.

Is PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar a big risk-taker, a political gambler, as she supports US President Donald Trump’s mission to blow up alleged drug-runners? As she blasts Caricom for being ineffective and an “unreliable partner”? As she insists that the US military radar system in Tobago is not a “base” but merely “a radar, support generators, a tent and some portable latrines”? And as her UNC government gives strong support to the US at the UN and OAS for its sustained attack against the alleged drug-trafficking from Venezuela?

Each is a gamble, because the consequences appear uncertain. For example, suppose Trump loses the next US elections? There is also growing political backlash to each of her risk-taking positions.

But she carries on as an “action woman” with the confidence that the circumstances dictate her gamble.

With US Embassy backing, she seems bravely prepared to take the risk of supporting Trump against substantial political opposition at home, vociferously led by the PNM. She is prepared to criticise Caricom’s “irrelevant” Zone of Peace policy, at the risk of attracting some Caricom states’ negative pushback on trade matters, in spite of her soothing declaration that there is: “No plan to leave Caricom.”

Her gamble on the radar system in Tobago gets shaken by the expansion of its base, the manufacturer’s advice and continuing US actions against Venezuela. For both her and Tobago’s Chief Secretary, facing a January 12 election, there are political risks.

But are the risks deep and serious enough, since Ms Persad-Bissessar claims the US partnership is helping this country’s “war on crime”? Is her gamble on gaining a short-term US payoff and protection from any Venezuelan assault?

Back home, the PM and her government face an angry population not only because of the doubled licensing and traffic fines, but because of the “shock and awe” announcement of these fines just after Christmas.

There was chaos and, in some cases, complaints of injustice.

But she took the policy risk in the name of “lawful road safety,” and obviously considering that the next election is four years away.

However, as many commentators noted, these fines are both excessive for their purpose and more of a revenue-collection exercise, given current financial pressures.

One of Ms Persad-Bissessar’s biggest gambles was her campaign promise of a ten per cent increase for public servants, against the four per cent offer by the PNM government. It was a gamble hoping for a big political pay-off.

Coming up to the April 28 general election, she got some of the country’s leading unionists on her political platform, most notably PSA president Felisha Thomas and OWTU head Ancel Roget. She made three ”yellow-coded” unionists ministers, one of them labour minister, all as part of her strategy for recovery from the losses resulting from five UNC MPs being dissidents.

However, the risk effects of her “ten per cent increase” and continued remuneration for public servants are now matters of public controversy, led by the PNM.

The PM’s risky decision to have an unprecedented number of 35 ministers seems to have paid off. There isn’t any noise. Apart from an early half-hearted query, the PNM remains silent on this, apparently “waiting its turn.”

She was even brave enough to sideline TV Jaagriti, of the Hindu-based Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), and switch to Hindu SWAHA’s ieTV.

These gambles are no doubt linked to the confidence she gained from winning the 2025 election after losing the 2015 and 2020 elections. In fact, at one time, she was seen as a UNC liability. Her dramatic 2025 return was based on a series of daring political gambles she took.

Whether she will win or lose as a result will certainly be an exciting part of our politics heading towards 2030.