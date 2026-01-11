Amara excelling from classroom to crease – Nine-year-old balances cricket, school and big dreams

Nine-year-old Amara Gopiechand balances school and her love for cricket. -

Bavina Sookdeo

Cricket is a sport loved by many in Trinidad and Tobago, but for nine-year-old Amara Jasmin Gopichandsingh, it is far more than a pastime – it is a way of life that strengthens her focus, discipline and self-awareness both on and off the field.

A student at Tabaquite Presbyterian School, Gopichandsingh, is maintaining excellence in her schoolwork – demonstrating that passion and academics can coexist harmoniously.

Asked to describe herself beyond the cricket field, Gopichandsingh admitted to being quiet, energetic, and funny depending on her surroundings. That adaptability is reflected in how she juggles school, training and family life.

Cricket has always been part of her world. Growing up as the youngest of five children in a family deeply involved in the sport, Gopichandsingh was introduced to the game from an early age. “When I was really small growing up, and I went cricket with my dad, the guys on the team would always bowl the ball to me and sometimes my siblings also. There, I realised the love and passion I had for the game,” she shared.

Watching her family play only strengthened that connection. Seeing everyone in my family playing, and being the youngest, I always looked up to my other siblings and was always eager to get started,” she said. Her two older brothers, Amrit and Aroon, both played with the South East Trinidad Zone Cricket and represented Powergen at the Under-19 Cricket Team. Her parents, too, competed successfully in both windball and hardball leagues, winning numerous finals across the country.

“When I saw all the things my dad achieved throughout his career, I knew this was for me,” she said.

But how did she feel stepping into a sport often viewed as a boys’ game? “I felt nervous and shy when I first started training because I was placed in a group with only boys…I would always be the last one to be chosen,” she said. But persistence paid off. “Until I started to play even better than them, and now, I’m up the line when it’s time to choose.”

One moment, in particular, stands out in her young cricketing career. “My team had eight runs to make in three balls, and I was the last wicket. I hit two fours to win the game.”

Since 2023, Gopichandsingh has been training at the Samuel Badree Cricket Academy at the University of TT Campus in Tarouba on Saturdays, while practising three days a week with her father. “Training there is exciting and sometimes challenging. I learn new skills and my coaches always motivate and encourage me,” she said. She particularly enjoys improving her skills alongside her

peers and is currently focused on bowling, hoping one day to become an all-rounder like her role model Hayley Matthews. Still, she admits, “I prefer batting because it is my strength.”

Former West Indies cricketer Samuel Badree, whose academy Gopichandsingh attends, spoke highly of her attitude and development. “I would describe Amara’s attitude as one of eagerness. She is very enthusiastic, and she comes to every session with a lot of alacrity,” he said. “So (she has) that brisk and cheerful readiness to learn, which is quite an important trait for any young sports person.”

Badree explained the academy’s structured development pathway, noting Amara’s steady progress. “Our levels begin at the developmental level where we teach the very basics, and we really try to capture the children’s interest more than anything else. Once we’ve captured the interest, we then go on to nurture that skill,” he said. “She’s moved on from that beginner level, and she’s progressed to the intermediate level where she will now do more advanced skills and drills in the different aspects of the sport.”

He added that from intermediate, players progress to advanced levels involving hardball cricket, and eventually high-performance programmes for those who demonstrate exceptional potential.

Beyond technical ability, Badree emphasised Gopichandsingh’s character. “She shows a great level of receptiveness to what the coaches are saying. Coaches’ feedback – she’s quite receptive, and she always shows that willingness to try new things and to take advice and feedback from the coaches,” he said. “That is an important trait for any young sports person.” He also described her as friendly and upbeat. “She always has a smile on her face…she’s always enthusiastic about coming to training.”

Badree also used Gopichandsingh’s progress to stress a broader message to parents and young people. “Encourage both boys and girls to pursue their dreams and passions with enthusiasm and vigour, and also teach them how to balance that with their academics because that marriage between the academics and whatever their passion is, is very important.”

The balance is something Gopichandsingh is already practising. Academically, she is excelling. “My mom has a schedule for me, which helps me balance both academics and sports. Staying focused and organised also helps,” she said. Her mother, Ameela Hosein, confirmed that this structure is key. “She manages school and cricket by following her schedule and always being focused. She is also a straight-A student and works hard on her academics by putting in the extra work,” she said, adding, “She is not an average nine-year-old — she knows her goals, and she is determined to push herself to one day achieve all of them.”

Gopichandsingh credits her parents — Hosein, a secretary and her father, Mohansingh Gopichandsingh, a retired police officer now self-employed as a broiler farmer — as her biggest supporters. “They are my number one supporters. They never missed my training sessions or matches,” she said, also acknowledging her siblings’ constant encouragement.

Outside cricket, the youngster enjoys reading, relaxing and spending time with her family. She particularly enjoys Mathematics and English, and loves writing stories. She hopes to attend Naparima Girls’ College, excel in both academics and cricket, represent TT, and one day play for the West Indies women’s team. Beyond sport, she also dreams of becoming a teacher so she can pass on her knowledge to others.

To girls who may feel shy or uncertain about stepping into cricket, Gopichandsingh said, “Always believe in yourselves, be confident and do not be afraid to try.”