3 arrested in Couva, stolen car recovered

- File photo

An anti-crime operation under Operation Festive Shield was conducted between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday 10th January, within Area South of the Central Division.

A TTPS police release said during the exercise, officers targeted Railway Road and its environs in Couva, conducting searches at several houses and abandoned structures known for the sale of illegal firearms and narcotics.

The operation was aimed at disrupting these illegal activities. Officers also paid attention to coastal areas within the Central Division, including the Couva River between Isaac Settlement and Lisas Boulevard.

As a result of the operation, three persons were arrested, and a quantity of marijuana was seized. A 20-year-old man of Lapwing Crescent, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was held for possession of 135 grammes of marijuana.

A 28-year-old man of Springvale, Claxton Bay, was held on rnquiries. A 25-year-old man of Carli Bay Road, Couva, was held for 1,044 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

In a separate incident, officers of the St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Department are continuing investigations into a report of larceny of a motor vehicle, in which the stolen vehicle was recovered.

The report was made by Akil Reid of Riseland Trace, Carnbee, Tobago, who arrived at the station around 10:25 am on Saturday.

He reported that around 3:30 am on Thursday, he received a phone call from a police officer informing him that his vehicle had been recovered in the Morvant area.

The vehicle, a blue Toyota Fielder Wagon was reported missing after it was loaned to a man, who stated that he parked and secured the vehicle around 11 p.m on Wednesday on the eastern side of Norton Street, St. Augustine.

Upon checking around 3:30 a.m, the vehicle was discovered missing. No permission was given for the removal of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently recovered in the Morvant area.

The operation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Bhagwandeen, Supt Frank, ASP Reyes and Insp Joseph, and was directly supervised and led by SgtSamuel and Acting Cpl Joseph, along with officers from the Central Division Task Force Area South and Area North, the Canine Unit, and members of Regiment.

Investigations into both matters are continuing.