Work commences on foundation at new US Embassy site in Maraval

A photo shared by the US Embassy on January 10 shows workmen preparing the foundation for the new US Embassy at Maraval. - Photo courtesy US Embassy

THE US Embassy has shared an update on the progress of construction of the new embassy at Maraval as workmen prepare foundation work for the new building at the former site of Trinidad Country Club.

"This phase reflects our commitment to building a secure and modern facility that will support our diplomatic mission and serve the people of TT for years to come," the embassy said in a social media post on January 10.

In June 2025, work commenced at the estimated US$400 million project to plan, design and build the new embassy on the 11-acre property at 137 Long Circular Road, Maraval. The project is expected to be completed in 2029.

In a previous statement, Chargé d’Affaires Neidhart de Ortiz said the project, which will showcase state-of-the-art designs and materials, will provide jobs for hundreds of TT nationals.

“It is not just a physical expansion but a powerful reflection of the robust and longstanding relationship between the people and government of the US and TT. It will improve the experience for visa applicants and those conducting business with the US government.”

Former US ambassador to TT, Candace Bond, signed an agreement to acquire the property in 2023. The embassy bought the property from the last owner, Champs Elysees Ltd.