Suspect charged with Eastside Plaza murder

- File photo

Almost three months after a 34-year-old man from Diego Martin was gunned down at Eastside Plaza, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, a man appeared in court charged with murder.

Isiah Scoon, 24, of Port of Spain, was charged with the murder of Kwando Guillium, which occurred on October 15, 2025.

He was also charged with possession of a gun and ammunition.

He made his first court appearance on the charges on January 9 before High Court Master Indira Chinebas on January 9. The case was adjourned to April 29, 2026.

Guillium was at the entrance of the mall on October 15, when two gunmen approached him.

The victim sought safety by running into the mall, but the gunmen chased and shot at him.

The victim fell to the ground and was shot again before the gunmen ran off.

On January 2, officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, arrested the suspect. Acting ASP Ramjag, Insp Seecharan, acting Insps Ramsumair and Sanislaus, and PC Felix were involved in the investigation. Other agencies also assisted in the investigation.

PC Robert, also of HBI Region One, laid the charges on January 8, after receiving advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.