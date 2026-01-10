Signal Hill man shot dead, Tobago's first murder

Jamaille Fraser -

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot dead at Signal Hill, Tobago, on January 9.

The victim has been identified as Jamaille Fraser, 25, also known as "Stumpy," of Cornal Rock Avenue, Signal Hill.

Police said Fraser's murder is the first for the year in Tobago.

According to a police report, around 10.34 pm on January 9, a resident returning home from work found a man lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be head injuries/

The victim was wearing a white vest and short pants.

Police were called in, and the victim was identified.

First responders observed what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the victim’s head.

Fraser's body was taken to the Scarborough Regional Hospital Mortuary, pending an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.