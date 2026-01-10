Prison officer held with ganja, ammo in Valencia

- File photo

A prison officer was held for possession of ammunition and marijuana on January 9 in the Valencia district.

A police statement said officers, acting on a tip-off, went to a residence at Plantation Road, Valencia.

While searching a bedroom, the officers found a black knapsack containing six transparent wrappings with marijuana, with a total weight of about 1,014 grammes, along with one round of 9mm ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition.

Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force carried out the operation between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paponette, acting Insp Ramdeen and acting Sgt Hosein, and supervised by acting Cpl Verasammy.