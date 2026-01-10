PINKnicTT donates to Cancer Society

PINKnicTT directors, from left, Shane Baird, Adrian Chandler and Nicholas Gill present TT Cancer Society chairman Robert Dumas with a cheque with proceeds from the 2025 event. -

PINKnicTT recently donated proceeds from their 2025 event to the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, in support of breast cancer education, advocacy and patient care initiatives.

On January 8, PINKnicTT directors Shane Baird, Adrian Chandler and Nicholas Gill presented TT Cancer Society chairman Robert Dumas with their proceeds towards helping cancer patients.

“PINKnicTT is known for its signature pink aesthetic and premium experience, but purpose has always been at the heart of what we do,” the directors said.

The directors agree that by pairing entertainment with meaningful community impact and social responsibility reaffirms their commitment to the cause in a unique way.

Since its inception, PINKnicTT has aligned its brand with breast cancer awareness, using its platform to spark conversation, encourage early detection and provide tangible support to those affected.

The next edition, PINKnicTT 2026: Cupid’s Crush – A Tale of Hearts, is set for February 14, and promises a romantic, immersive experience while continuing to champion breast cancer awareness and support.