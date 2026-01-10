Pâte à choux recipe - a timeless classic

Pate a choux or choux pastry with pink craqueline topping - Photo courtesy Unicakery

Pâte à choux or choux pastry is a classic French pastry dough known for its crisp exterior and hollow interior, making it perfect for cream puffs, éclairs, profiteroles, and Paris-Brest. In Trinidad and Tobago, however, many of us are more familiar with the savoury version often served at parties and in tea boxes, usually filled with cheese paste or tuna of some sort. Unlike most doughs, pâte à choux relies on steam rather than yeast or chemical leavening to rise, which is why proper cooking and baking are essential for consistent results.

This recipe is a reliable base that can be adapted into multiple shapes and finishes, including an optional craquelin topping for added texture and visual appeal.

Ingredients

½ cup water

½ cup milk

8 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp salt

135 g all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, combine the water, milk, butter and salt. Heat over medium heat until the butter is fully melted and the mixture begins to simmer.

Add the flour all at once and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon. The mixture will quickly come together into a dough.

Continue cooking the dough over low heat, stirring constantly, for about 3 to 4 minutes. A thin film should form on the bottom of the pan, and the dough should look smooth and slightly glossy.

Remove the pan from the heat and allow the dough to cool for a few minutes until warm but not hot.

Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. At first, the dough may look split, but it will come together into a thick, smooth paste. The final consistency should slowly fall from the spoon in a soft ribbon.

Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a round or star tip.

Pipe rounds about 1½ inches wide and 1 inch high onto the prepared tray, leaving space between each. This recipe yields approximately 18-20 puffs. The same dough can be piped into éclairs or shaped for Paris-Brest.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until puffed and lightly golden. Turn off the oven and leave the pastries inside for an additional 10 minutes to help dry the interiors.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before filling or decorating.

Optional variation: Craquelin-topped choux

Craquelin is a thin cookie layer placed on top of piped choux before baking. It melts and spreads as the choux rises, creating a crisp, crackled finish and helping the pastries bake evenly.

Craquelin ingredients

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup all-purpose flour

Craquelin method

Mix the butter, sugar and flour until a smooth dough forms. Roll the dough between two sheets of parchment paper until very thin, about 2 mm thick. Chill until firm, then cut small discs slightly smaller than your piped choux rounds. Place one disc on top of each piped choux before baking and bake as directed.

Chef’s note

Choux pastry is all about control and observation. Properly cooking the dough, adding eggs gradually, and resisting the urge to open the oven early are key to achieving light, hollow pastries. This foundational recipe is one we explore in depth in our pastry courses, where students learn how to troubleshoot texture, piping and baking with confidence.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.