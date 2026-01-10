Newsday's pending closure overshadows MATT election

The new executive of the Media Association of TT from left, Jermaine Cruickshank, Shivani Lal, Kejan Haynes, Prior Beharry, Philip Matheson and Vindhar Suraj after they were elected on January 10 at Nalis, Port of Spain. Missing Yvonne Webb. - Faith Ayoung

THE Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) elected a new executive on January 10, but celebrations over a decisive victory were overshadowed by deep concern over the impending closure of Newsday newspaper.

The team led by incoming president Prior Beharry, editor-in-chief of APZ News, swept all seven positions. Voting took place in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago. Campaigning under the theme “Stronger MATT,” Beharry’s slate prevailed in what he later described as a “short and entertaining” campaign.

Beharry succeeds Dale Enoch, head of news at Radio 195.5 FM, who led an interim executive initially appointed for three months in 2023. That mandate ultimately extended to more than two years after no elections were held during that time.

Joining Beharry on the new executive are Kejan Haynes (vice president), Phillip Matheson (secretary), Shivani Lal (assistant secretary), Vindhar Suraj (treasurer), and floor members Jermaine Cruickshank and Yvonne Webb.

As the new leadership takes office, the twin realities of electoral renewal and industry uncertainty loom large. While Beharry’s team enters with a strong mandate, the fate of Newsday has cast a long shadow over the election, underscoring the urgent challenges facing journalism in TT.

Speaking after he was elected, Beharry turned attention to the unfolding crisis at Newsday, offering commiserations to staff and freelancers after the media house announced on January 9 that it was set to close after 32 years.

“MATT will try its best to do what it can for the employees, first and foremost,” he said.

Candidates from Newsday’s editorial department were represented on the three slates.

He called on the newspaper’s management and owners to ensure that both permanent staff and freelancers are properly compensated, noting Newsday’s enduring contribution to journalism in TT.

Founded by journalism stalwarts Therese Mills and John Babb, he said Newsday carved out a reputation for robust crime reporting, particularly during the 1996 Dole Chadee trials. Beharry reflected on that legacy while acknowledging the profound changes in the media landscape.

“With social media, blogs and people defining what journalism is, this executive will have to look carefully at how we define membership in MATT.” He referred to constitutional requirements that stated journalists must be employed at recognised media houses, with most of their income derived from that work.

“The landscape has changed in the past 20 years, and that is something we will take back to the membership.”

Beharry also identified MATT’s financial standing as a priority, pledging to review the association’s accounts and build on the experience of past presidents and senior media practitioners.

“MATT is alive and well,” he said, adding that turnout across all three polling venues augured well for the future of the fourth estate.

Outgoing interim president Dale Enoch echoed the sombre mood created by the Newsday announcement, describing the situation as “devastating” for workers and the wider profession.

“To say it is sad is an understatement. This is a blow to the profession and the professionals.” He suggested that MATT and other media bodies may need to intervene, even to the extent of offering counselling and practical support to affected workers.

Enoch warned that the challenges facing Newsday are part of a broader regional and global trend, marked by cutbacks, declining morale, and shrinking opportunities, with freelancers often the first to be affected. He also alluded to pressures within state media, including Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

Reflecting on the interim executive’s tenure, Enoch said its main goals were to keep the organisation alive, visit media houses to hear workers’ concerns, and ultimately return MATT to an elected leadership.

“This is your organisation,” he told members. “Give support to the incoming executive. Let us move forward.”

That message was reinforced by interim treasurer Mark Lyndersay, who outlined long-standing financial and administrative challenges, including MATT’s lack of access to its bank accounts and the recent registration of the association as a non-governmental, non-profit organisation.