Negus’ Dutty Jab Riddim starts the J'Ouvert

Negus Entertainment founder Keon Cordner (centre) links up with the Dutty Jab Riddim crew at the label’s Longdenville, Chaguanas studio. From left are singers Wickedy, Yung EJ King and Shade Mischif, followed by UpwardMovementEnt’s Dion Ames, and singers Niyalee and Mr Peterkin. -

Negus Entertainment signals the start of mud and oil mas with the release of the Dutty Jab Riddim, a jab-driven, multi-artiste project rooted in the ritual, movement and raw expression of J'Ouvert.

Out now across digital platforms, Dutty Jab Riddim draws directly from jab tradition while framing the sound through a modern production lens. The project is built for J’Ouvert morning, Carnival road play, and raw, high-energy DJ sets designed to provoke a primal response, said a media release.

“Jab music comes from a very real place,” said Negus Entertainment founder and producer of the Dutty Jab Riddim Keon Cordner. “It’s ritual, it’s release, it’s power. With this riddim, we wanted to respect that foundation while giving artistes room to express it in their own way.”

The project features a youthful and diverse lineup of emerging voices, including Yung EJ King on Sky Level, Shade Mischif on Side Man, Tyeo featuring Wickedy on Raise, Niyalee on Delusional and Peterkin on 1st Jab. Each track approaches jab from a slightly different angle, reflecting both tradition and personal interpretation.

Cordner, in the release said, the decision to spotlight younger artistes was deliberate, aimed at reinforcing jab’s place at the core of Carnival culture, emerging from the post-Camboulay tradition of resistance and expression.

“J'Ouvert is where Carnival begins,” he explained. “It’s not polished, it’s not performative, it’s people reclaiming space and expression. We wanted younger artistes to be part of that conversation, not just observing it from the outside.”

Negus’ musical reign

Founded as a Caribbean-based music label and cultural brand, Negus Entertainment focuses on producing and exporting authentic Caribbean music while developing artistes and culturally grounded projects. The label’s work spans jab, soca, dancehall, afro-influenced sounds, and contemporary Caribbean fusion, with a consistent emphasis on cultural integrity and long-term artistic growth.

Over the years, Negus has positioned itself as a curator rather than a trend-chaser, favouring projects that reflect an authentic Carnival experience.

Dutty Jab Riddim continues that direction, reinforcing the label’s role in shaping Carnival sound by centring culture first and grounding the music in lived experiences.

The Dutty Jab Riddim is available now on all major streaming platforms.