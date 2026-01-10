Ministry: Launch of Carnival village a success

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar, centre, poses with Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development (fourth from left), along with Dr Narindra Roopnarine, Parliamentary Secretary (fifth from left) and Peter Kanhai, chairman of the NCC (first from left) along with a number of Cabinet Ministers, at the opening of the Flava Village in the Queen’s Park Savannah on January 8. -

The Ministry of Culture and Community Development, in collaboration with the National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (NCC), officially launched the John Cupid Carnival Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 9.

In a statement on January 10, the ministry said the launch of the John Cupid Carnival Village followed a successful start of the Flava Village on January 8.

It was attended by Minister of Community Development and Culture Michelle Benjamin; Dr. Narindra Roopnarine, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Community Development; NCC chairman Peter Kanhai, several Government ministers and other stakeholders.

Kanhai praised the new layout of the John Cupid Carnival Village at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, but patrons booed in response. The venue had been moved from the east of the grandstand to the west, the former spot now occupied by the culinary Flava Village.

Kanhai gave his address amid a litany of traditional and modern performances by artistes. Benjamin did not give a public address.

He said, "You will notice right off the bat that we are doing things differently this year." The crowd loudly expressed its disapproval.

"For starters, we have moved the village to this space from along the drag for a new home that you will see is even more convenient, more accessible, and more spacious than before."

The crowd roared its disagreement, variously shouting "no!" and "boo!".

Kanhai said that whether a patron was a long-time visitor or here for the first time, he/she would quickly notice that the quality of the village had improved dramatically.

Patrons shouted "No!" He then thanked the vendors and patrons for their commitment to the village in his brief address.

Otherwise, patrons relished the performances, especially warming to 2020 Calypso Monarch Terri Ann Lyons, with her gospel-flavoured offering, who sang after Kanhai spoke.

The ministry said on the first night of Flava Village, many food operators indicated that they had “sold out” before the end of the night, with the remaining not far behind in sales.

One vendor, it said, was sold out by 8 pm and informed the NCC that he doubled his stock on the second night in order to keep up with the demand. The entrepreneur also said that it was the most sales he has ever had.

The ministry said, “This Flava Village provides an opportunity to showcase the local cuisine and talent of our country’s small business owners. It is a platform for community development and economic benefits to our local vendors, in the heart of Carnival.”

In the statement, Benjamin thanked Kanhai, the NCC Board of Commissioners and others for their continued diligence, expertise and hard work toward ensuring Carnival 2026 is a resounding success.

The ministry also reminded members of the public and visitors that Carnival 2026 has officially started.

“The Flava Village, the John Cupid Carnival Village is open; Panorama 2026 is heating up; the Chutney Soca Monarch 2026 has been launched; and costumes are getting their final touches before collection.”

Some of the events expected to take place on January 10 include the National Panorama Small Conventional Finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando and the Welcome to The Gayelle (Stickfighting) at Debe Junction. Both events are expected to begin at 7 pm.