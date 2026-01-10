Long lines still at Licensing Office, San Fernando

Traffic outside the Licensing Office in San Fernando on Friday. - Photo by Innis Francis

Long lines of vehicles stretched for as far as the eyes could see outside the Licensing Office in San Fernando on January 9, backing up along Cipero Road and spilling into the compound at Balisier Avenue, as frustrated drivers waited hours for service.

One man, identified only as Brian from Siparia, said he joined the line as early as 3 am on Friday, when already there were about 60 vehicles ahead of him. By midday, he had not yet made it into the compound to be served.

“I came at 3 am and look at the time (midday), and I haven’t gotten through yet. To transfer the vehicle, I had to get insurance coverage for one day. If I do not get through, I have to do over that process just to come back to start over this process,” he said.

Brian, who rears ducks for a living, said the long wait cost him a full night’s sleep and a day’s work. “I am hungry. I cannot get out of the car and I am sweating,” he said.

Calling for changes to the system, he urged the authorities to consider alternatives to the current first-come, first-served system. He suggested officers come out to find out what services drivers require and immediately address those that can be handled quickly.

He joked that drivers waiting for such lengthy hours should at least be provided with water or toilet facilities in case of emergencies.

Another driver, identified only as Jasmine, said she arrived straight after work at 2 am to deal with an engine change and transfer.

The casino worker from Palmiste said she was hungry and tired as the line moved slowly. “There were already 20 vehicles ahead of me, when I came this morning,” she said.

Another man suggested extending the grace period to six weeks “to fix up everything.” He proposed moving some services currently offered by licensing officers to inspection stations to ease congestion.

At one point, a female driver was seen running to her car after arranging for someone to sit in it while she used a washroom.

The long wait and heightened public frustration came after government increased traffic fines and penalties, which took effect on January 1 and sparked a nationwide backlash, particularly as traffic tickets surged in recent days.

In response, the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led administration announced on January 7 that it would head to Parliament in the coming weeks to introduce a three-to-seven-day grace period for drivers to fix defects.

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour has meanwhile repeatedly called for drivers to ensure their vehicles have no defects as enforcement continues.