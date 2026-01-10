Liselle Johnson appointed coach of senior netball team

New TT netball senior team coach Liselle Johnson. -

With the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in mind, Netball TT has appointed a new technical staff to take the national women's netball team into international competition, with Liselle Johnson being named as the new head coach. The announcement was made via a media release on January 6, with a seven-member technical staff being appointed.

Johnson aside, the technical staff includes assistant coach Carlette Nurse; manager Akeela Rodriguez; athletic trainer Abejah Robinson; physiotherapists Denorra George and Kern Meloney; and massage therapist Jermome Browne.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28-August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland, with the team's participation at the CAC Games to run from August 3-7 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The release said, "Netball TT is confident that this technical staff possesses the expertise and leadership necessary to enhance athlete development, improve performance outcomes and uphold national pride on the international stage."

The Debbie Ann Francois-led Netball TT board said this new technical team brings "experience, professionalism and a strong commitment to athlete welfare and high-performance standards."

The release said further updates regarding the senior team's training schedule, player selection and international preparation will be disseminated in due course.

Francois was elected netball president in February 2025 after defeating former president Sherry-Ann Blackburn at the polls.