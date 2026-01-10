Liam Bryden, Victoria Seenath hold on to Brechin Castle Open leads

Golfer Liam Bryden. - via Brechin Castle Golf Club

LIAM Bryden carved out a three-shot lead in the Championship Flight after the second day of the Brechin Castle Open Golf Championship, on January 10, at Sevilla Golf Course.

The 2022 champion held a narrow one-shot lead after the opening day, but went four shots to the good on Day 2 as defending champion Ryan Gomez dropped three shots on the front nine at Couva.

Gomez took back a shot on the back nine, but the damage was done, and Bryden will sleep on a three-stroke lead going into the final day of play.

Marcus Ling surged into third place after shooting 70, on January 10, and trails Bryden by four shots.

Alex Kangoo, who also carded a superb 70, is a further shot back in fourth place.

In the Ladies Flight, defending champion Victoria Seenath tightened her grip on the title with a round of 80 to pull five shots clear of the field.

Isabella Ramdeen shot 83 to move up to second, while Elise LaBorde signed for an 85 to drop to third place, six shots behind Seenath.

An intriguing battle is developing in the First Flight, with Asa Roopchand holding a two-shot lead over his teenage son, Aba Bally Roopchand.

Despite shooting 78 on Saturday, Asa moved into the lead with his son shooting 77 to roar into contention.

Amir Ali carded 82 to drop to third place, but sits level with Bally-Roopchand and only two shots off Asa Roopchand’s total.

Overnight leaders Dr Solaiman Juman (91) and Shazad Ali (89) tumbled down the leaderboard to 16th and 11th, respectively.

Defending champion Hollis George (77) produced the joint-best round in the flight on Saturday and now sits in 6th place with an outside chance of retaining his title.

The third and final day of play in the 2026 Brechin Castle Open is on January 11.