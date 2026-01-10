Let's try to do things properly

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Sometimes, in the rush to show that progress is being made, it's important to take a step back and ensure that everything has been thoroughly considered before implementation.

Our Prime Minister seems eager to correct and implement measures to address various issues. While there are many improvements needed, acting too quickly may not be the best approach.

Firstly, a minister of communications should be appointed to ensure accurate information is provided to the public. Proper communication is essential to prevent confusion, as seen recently at licensing offices, which suggested a lack of control.

The message conveyed to the public came across as desperate, which was neither comforting nor reassuring. Any increase in fees should be accompanied by enhanced services, rather than the confusion we experienced.

Madam Prime Minister, it would benefit your government if, before any new initiatives are introduced to the public, they are well thought out and implemented with minimal inconvenience.

C PETERS

via e-mail