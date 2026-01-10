Four-vehicle smash-up leaves 5 injured

Medics prepare to take an injured man to hospital following an accident on Friday in Union Hall, San Fernando. - Photo by Innis Francis

AT LEAST five people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle smash-up in Union Hall, San Fernando on January 9.

The crash occurred along the Golconda Connector Road around 10.30 am and involved a trailer truck, a three-tonne truck, a Toyota van and a Nissan Note.

Of the five male survivors who were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, police and fire officers said, the drivers of the van and car sustained the serious injuries.

When Newsday visited, three ambulances as well as police from the Southern Division, and officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station were on the scene.

The road was blocked to vehicular traffic and drivers had to use alternative routes.

The initial report said driver Andy Lalla and lorryman Joseph Vincent, both workers at Building Resources Ltd in Penal, were heading east along the road in the three-tonne truck, with the trailer truck which was carrying two occupants, following behind.

Lalla and Vincent, who were on the scene, explained that the driver of the Note was heading in the opposite direction and reportedly veered into the pathway of their vehicle. Lalla swerved to avoid a collision, however both vehicles made contact.

The trailer behind also reportedly swerved to avoid further collision.

However, the van behind the car and the trailer collided head-on.

Lalla said the Note hit the right side of the truck he was driving. He also complained about body pains and was taken to hospital.

Vincent said everything happened quickly and they were lucky to be alive. The visibly shaken man said he and his co-worker were returning to Penal after making a delivery when the accident happened.

“I have to say thank God because this could have been worse than it is. Everything happened so fast,” Vincent said.

The driver of the van is said to be a 61-year-old man. No further injuries were reported. PC Ramrattan and other police are investigating.