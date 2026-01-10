Flava Village opens at Queen’s Park Savannah

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar, centre, poses with Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development (fourth from left), along with Dr Narindra Roopnarine, Parliamentary Secretary (fifth from left) and Peter Kanhai, chairman of the NCC (first from left) along with a number of Cabinet Ministers, at the opening of the Flava Village in the Queen’s Park Savannah on January 8. -

The Ministry of Culture and Community Development, in collaboration with the National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (NCC), officially opened Flava Village – A Carnival Culinary Experience on January 8 marking a major new addition to the Carnival landscape.

A media release said, the opening event was attended by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development, Dr Narindra Roopnarine, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Community Development, Peter Kanhai, chairman of the NCC; alongside other Government Ministers, Carnival stakeholders, creatives and members of the public.

For the first time, Flava Village introduces a purposefully curated culinary and cultural space designed to enhance the Queen’s Park Savannah’s atmosphere. This initiative brings structure, visibility and improved operating conditions to food, beverage and artisan operators who have long formed part of the Savannah Carnival experience.

Flava Village features 50 vendor booths, including 45 food and beverage booths and five artisan booths, which operate in addition to the existing food and beverage vending at the Queen’s Park Savannah. This space supports vendors through improved infrastructure, increased foot traffic, enhanced safety and a more consistent operating schedule throughout the Carnival season, the release said.

Speaking at the opening, Benjamin highlighted the importance of the village to TT’s Carnival experience, stating “This experience guarantees that vendors will see a profit. There will be live cooking, there will be a showcase of our culture. More importantly, Flava Village is an opportunity. It is about giving our small businesses a platform.”

Early feedback from vendors has been positive, with many reporting strong sales, including several vendors indicating that they were completely sold out, and expressing

appreciation for the organisation, visibility and supportive environment provided through the Flava Village experience on the opening night

In addition to food and drink, Flava Village showcases arts and handicraft from a wide cross- section of local artisans, further expanding earning opportunities for creatives. The entertainment experience is brought to life through guest DJs, live acoustic performances and appearances by some of Carnival’s most recognisable entertainers.

Traditional Carnival characters and storytelling elements are infused throughout the village, with costumed performers such as the midnight robber and blue devils adding heritage and folklore to the experience. Flava Village is designed to be 100 per cent local, 100 per cent interactive and 100 per cent small entrepreneurs, reinforcing Carnival’s role as both a cultural celebration and a driver of economic activity, the release said.

Flava Village will operate from 4 pm-11 pm daily. Admission is free.