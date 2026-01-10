Defence Force, Malvern seal consecutive Ventures Hockey wins

Action during the 2025 Ventures International Indoor tournament at Woodbrook Youth Facility. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

TT Defence Force (TTDF) and Malvern both notched consecutive wins after two days of the 21st Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey tournament, which flicked off at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on January 7.

Competing in Pool B of the men’s senior division, TTDF opened their 2026 campaign with a stern 10-0 victory over Chaos. Defence Force’s Tariq Singh scored a pair of goals in the first half while Ghardel Elcock, Mickel Pierre, Sheldon De Lisle and Jason Woodward scored one each against an unresponsive Chaos outfit.

De Lisle added two more in the second period, with Daniel snaring another and skipper Dylan Francis also getting on the scoresheet.

On day two (January 8), TTDF goalkeeper Zeon Hamilton maintained his clean sheet via a 4-0 triumph over QPCC II. Elcock broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, before Pierre put them 2-0 up heading into half-time courtesy a field goal.

Malvern produced a similar performance as they also got past QPCC II 4-1 on the opening day, before sweeping Chaos 8-0 on the second day.

Against QPCC II, Malvern’s Shawn Phillip made it 1-0 before the half. Tariq Marcano doubled their advantage in the 19th, before QPCC II’s Michael Purity halved their deficit.

However, Marcano and Rene Mohammed both found the back of the net in the final minutes to affirm Malvern their second win on the trot.

TTDF (six points) lead the Pool B standings on six points, with Malvern in second, also on six points. TTDF hold a superior goal difference.

In Pool A, QPCC I were the only team to secure an opening day win after they bettered UWI Blackbirds (Barbados) 11-0. Five goals from captain Jordan Viera led their charge as Nicholas Siu Butt and Shawn Lee Quay scored twice each, and Darren Cowie, and Adam Perriera grabbing one each.

The other Pool A contest between TT Police Service (TTPS) and Paradames ended a 2-2 result.

In the women’s equivalent, Paragon were the only club to record two wins as they got past Ventures 4-1 and TTPS 2-0. GT Vibes edged UWI Blackbirds 2-1, while Magnolia handed Ventures another loss via a 4-1 win.

And in the mixed veterans' category, TTPS and QPCC sealed opening round victories. TTPS arrested Notre Dame 10-0, while QPCC did just enough to get past Fatima 2-1.

Day three matches continued after press time on January 9.