Asa Wright Nature Centre, Mt Plaisir Estate Hotel now Green Key certified

From left, Hadad Group CEO Joseph Hadad, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities Shivanna Sam, Minister of Tourism Kama Maharaj, John Hadad, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder, Robert Hadad, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Trade Dr Colin Neil Gosine, European Union Ambassador Cecile Tassin at the green key certification ceremony at Asa Wright Nature Centre, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima on January 9. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

HADCO Experiences has been awarded Green Key certification for the Asa Wright Nature Centre, in Arima and Mt Plaisir Estate Hotel in Grand Riviere.

It places some of TT’s most ecologically sensitive tourism sites among a small group of certified establishments locally.

The certification was presented on January 9 at Asa Wright Nature Centre, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, during a ceremony attended by Trade Minister Kama Maharaj and representatives of his ministry, environmentalists and stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Green Key is a global eco-label coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and is awarded to tourism establishments that meet independently audited standards for environmental management, energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, biodiversity protection and community engagement.

John Hadad, group co-chief executive officer of Hadco Experiences, told guests that environmental stewardship was at the core of all its operations. “We are proud to bring greater awareness of both sustainable and regenerative tourism to TT, proving that luxury and eco-travel can co-exist and thrive throughout our sister islands.”

Maharaj, also addressing guests, said the certification reflected national priorities regarding conservation and tourism development.

“It signals our shared commitment to protecting our natural heritage while elevating the quality and sustainability of our tourism product,” said Maharaj, describing the award as “a proud moment for TT.”

The certification follows several years of operational changes after a shift in management and subsequent significant infrastructure upgrades.

Founded in 1967 by Asa Wright (born Asa Guðmundsdóttir in Iceland), the centre became internationally known for birdwatching and biodiversity research within the Northern Range rainforest.

In 2023, the state granted HADCO Experiences a concession to operate the ecolodge as part of efforts to address longstanding financial and maintenance challenges.

Maharaj noted that since taking over operations, HADCO has introduced solar energy systems, water conservation measures, waste sorting and recycling, a zero-plastics policy, eco-friendly cleaning products and the use of nature-based construction materials.

“They have also strengthened linkages with local farmers and created meaningful employment for residents of surrounding communities,” he said.

The ecolodge now employs 44 people and supports a network of farmers, tradespeople and service professionals.

Maharaj said this model reflected “the kind of economic and environmental synergy we want to encourage across the sector.”

Hadco Experiences biodiversity manager Giselle Ragoonanan said the certification recognised a shift in how tourism operations are structured.

“This certification validates what we’re building at HADCO Experiences: regenerative tourism is where biodiversity is treated as core infrastructure – measured, protected and actively restored,” she said.

“Every operational choice supports the wildlife and ecosystems that make TT exceptional.”

Similar measures have been implemented at Mt Plaisir Estate Hotel in Grande Riviere, located on one of the world’s busiest nesting beaches for leatherback turtles, and at Pawi Lodge in northeast Trinidad.

Turtle-friendly lighting, waste controls and coordination with conservation groups form part of daily operations at Mt Plaisir, while guest activities are designed to support education and monitoring.

Green T&T director Willard Harris said Green Key certification requires sustained compliance, particularly for properties operating in rainforest and coastal environments.

“These certifications are not merely symbols; they represent consistent action, strong environmental management, and a deep respect for the natural heritage that sustains our tourism industry,” he said.

Harris said the certification process is based on “measurable, auditable evidence,” including wastewater treatment and discharge systems that protect ecosystems and public health.

“Green Key does not certify intent; it is about action, evidence, and impact,” he said.

With their certification, TT now has five Green Key properties - Bananaquit Vacations, Tropical Apartments, House of Grace, Shepherd's Inn and Adventure Ecovillas, all located in Tobago.

Harris said certification also carries implications for international tourism markets, particularly as regulators and travel partners demand greater environmental accountability.

Maharaj said the recognition supports the government’s strategy to expand nature-based tourism, including birdwatching, while maintaining environmental standards.

“The Asa Wright Nature Centre remains one of the world’s most treasured biodiversity hotspots,” he said.

“It is a place where conservation, education, and ecotourism come together in a uniquely TT experience.”