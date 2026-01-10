Alleyne's lawyers reject San Fernando mayor's request to delay defamation matter

Ian Alleyne -

Attorneys for television personality Ian Alleyne have rejected a request by lawyers representing San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris for a 28-day extension to respond to a pre-action defamation letter, describing the request as “illogical, unnecessary, and unreasonable.”

In a response on January 10, attorney Devi Ramnarine, who continues to instruct lead counsel Saira Lakhan on Alleyne’s behalf, took issue with the position advanced by Parris’s legal team that their client denies “each and every allegation” contained in the pre-action protocol letter.

Ramnarine said that, given the mayor’s blanket denial, there was no justification for an extended period to respond. She argued that a wholesale denial does not require further factual investigation, collation of documents, or prolonged review, as the issue was straightforward: whether Parris made or authorised the impugned social media post or not.

“Our client is not prepared to acquiesce in delay,” the letter said, suggesting that the request for additional time appeared to be a tactical move rather than one grounded in genuine procedural necessity.

Alleyne's attorneys have now called on Parris to state clearly and unequivocally whether it is his position that he did not make, authorise, publish, or cause to be published the Facebook post at the centre of the dispute. They have given the mayor three days to confirm his position, warning that failure to do so would result in High Court proceedings being filed without further notice.

The letter also noted that the Facebook account operating under the name “Robert Parris” remains active, which Alleyne's attorneys say heightens the urgency of the matter and makes any prolonged delay unacceptable.

Parris’s legal team, led by former senior magistrate Lucina Cardenas-Ragoonanan, along with Jameela Mohammed-Ali, had written on January 8 in response to Alleyne’s pre-action letter dated January 6. In that correspondence, they confirmed that their client denies all allegations and asserted that, due to the “serious and far-reaching nature” of the claims, they required time to take detailed instructions and review relevant material before providing a substantive response.

They requested a 28-day extension to complete their review and asked that Alleyne refrain from taking further steps in the matter during that period.

The dispute arises from a Facebook post allegedly made by Parris in December 2025, which Alleyne claims was defamatory and damaging to his reputation. Alleyne’s attorneys have previously demanded a public apology, cessation of further defamatory statements, and compensation, failing which legal action would be pursued.