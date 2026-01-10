72 inmates, 7 officers get chickenpox at Maximum Security Prison

The entrance to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca. - File photo

In the last two months, 72 inmates at the Maximum Security Prison and seven prison officers have contracted chicken pox, according to a statement from the prison service on January 10.

The first case was detected on November 11, 2025, and medical intervention and oversight were provided, the statement said.

The intervention was done through direct collaboration with and professional recommendations of the prison's medical officer, the prison's health services, the Health Ministry, and the County Medical Officer of Health (St George) to manage and contain the situation.

The statement said that over the 61 days, 72 inmates and seven officers have contracted chickenpox.

"As of today's date, 29 inmates are actively being treated at the containment unit. Forty-three inmates have been discharged by the prison's medical officer after medical examination and placed back into the general inmate population," the statement said.

"Seven members of our prison staff are on sick leave for chicken pox.

The statement clarified that, at this time, cases recorded are strictly confined to MSP.

"There have been no cases reported at any other correctional facility," it said.

​The statement shared some of the measures being implemented to mitigate the spread of the virus effectively.

It includes medical screening of inmates by infirmary staff for early detection, hourly sanitisation of shared spaces, and designated isolation.

"A specific building at the MSP has been repurposed as a dedicated isolation area. All confirmed cases are relocated to this zone for a mandatory period of 21 days, "the statement said.

"Inmates remain in quarantine until they undergo a medical re-examination by the prison's medical officer for medical clearance before readmission into the general population."

The prison service said its officers' safety is its top priority and, in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines, officers assigned to the MSP have been provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including approved masks and gloves, for use while performing their duties.

They were also informed about the available preventive vaccine and medical management support for staff who contract chickenpox during periods of mandatory sick leave and quarantine.

​The Prison Service said it remains committed to maintaining a healthy environment and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Further updates are expected to be provided as the situation evolves.