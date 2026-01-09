WI U-19s vice-captain: We can go all the way

Players and staff of the West Indies men’s under-19 team at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados on January 6, before their departure to the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe. Photo courtesy CWI Media -

West Indies under-19 vice-captain Jonathan Van Lange says the regional team has the capacity to go all the way to clinch a second title when they contest the 2026 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Under-19 World Cup from January 15 to February 6 in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The team which is captained by Joshua Dorne and coached by Rohan Nurse, departed for the youth World Cup on January 6 and are scheduled to play warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan on January 10 and 13 respectively before starting their competitive campaign on January 15 with a match against Tanzania in group D.

Speaking to reporters at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados, Van Lange said the team has what it takes to repeat the feat of the West Indies team which won the under-19 World Cup in 20216.

"I think we can go all the way. We have a good bunch of men. It has been shown in the two previous series, the quality of players that we have, so I think we can go all the way."

With Youth One-day International (ODI) series victories over Sri Lanka (4-3) and England (5-2) in the latter part of 2025, the Guyanese player said the presence of Dorne and Jewel Andrew adds undoubted quality and experience to the group. Both Dorne and Andrew played at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. Andrew played a starring role for West Indies as he rattled off 207 runs in four innings at an average of 69, while the former had a tougher go at it as he scored just 44 runs in five innings.

"This is their second World Cup, and they have had First-Class experience. Jewel also has CPL experience. I will definitely be feeding off Jewel's experience."

Playing in his first major tournament, Van Lange said he's ready to put his hand up for the team and do whatever is required with both bat and ball.

"I think I'm calm under pressure, and I'm somebody the team can rely upon...whatever the team needs at the said time. It's just about whatever the team needs."

Van Lange has scored four fifties in his last ten Youth ODI innings, while he took figures of four for 17 in the sixth match of the series against England as the Windies got a four-wicket victory.

While Van Lange will be getting his first taste of the World Cup, Dorne is keen to make amends for his appearance from two years ago.

"Last time around it was pretty rough, so I learned from that experience and I'm coming back stronger this time," Dorne said.

Similar to Van Lange, Dorne thinks Andrew's prior World Cup experience and his handful of senior appearances for the Windies will be a tremendous boost in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"I'm feeling really confident in the team. The experience from the series against England and Sri Lanka. Defeating those teams in those series gives us a big confidence boost going into the World Cup, obviously with the addition of Jewel. It means a lot. He obviously has that international exposure, so it means he can give information at any time if need be. He just offers that experience that he possesses."

West Indies play their second group game against Afghanistan on January 18, before playing their final group game against South Africa on January 22.