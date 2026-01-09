WI duo to officiate at Under-19 World Cup

TT umpire Zahid Bassarath. - CWI Media

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : West Indians Deighton Butler and Zahid Bassarath are among 21 match officials named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to officiate at the upcoming Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The 51-year-old Butler and Bassarath, 42, are two of 17 umpires who will participate at the event in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6.

Butler, who was appointed to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2024, has officiated in 22 international matches: 14 T20Is, five WODIs, two WT20Is and one ODI.

Bassarath, meanwhile has stood in 14 T20Is, eight WODIs, five WT20Is and one ODI.

The four match referees appointed for the tournament are Dean Cosker (England), Prakash Bhatt (India), Graeme Labrooy (Sri Lanka) and Neeyamur Rahul (Bangladesh).

Speaking on the appointments, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said: “This ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is a tremendous opportunity for rising stars in the game to shine, but it is also an invaluable reward system for up-and-coming match officials.

“We hope that this will be the perfect springboard for their careers as we see them progress in their officiating journeys.” CMC