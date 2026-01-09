Ramharack, Sawh shine in Red Force Divas practice match

The Red Force Divas huddle before a 50-Over practice match, on January 7, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. - Photos by Innis Francis

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas captain Karishma Ramharack and vice-captain Shunelle Sawh were the brightest sparks for the national women’s team on January 7 when they lost to a developmental men’s team in a 50-over practice match at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. The match was the TT women’s last before they depart for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) T20 Blaze tourney, which is being hosted in St Vincent from January 13-23. The national team are scheduled to leave for St Vincent on January 10.

And though the TT women lost by 42 runs when asked to chase a 202-run target, Ramharack dazzled with the ball while Sawh shone with the bat as she cracked a fifty as TT went in search of a victory.

Dubbed the Rebels, the men’s developmental team were bowled out for 201 in 40 overs, with middle-order batsman Amrit Dass top-scoring with 60 off 64 balls and Christopher Ramjohn making a brisk 48 off 36. Rebels seemed to be in a spot of bother by the 13th over as they slipped to 45 for four as the wily Ramharack grabbed two early wickets and also effected the run out of Matheus Komal (one).

Dass and Ramjohn steadied the Rebels’ ship with a 108-run stand for the fifth wicket before 15-year-old leg-spinner Shriya Jairam (two for 28) got the wicket of Ramjohn. From 153 for five, the Rebels then lost the remaining five wickets for just 48 runs as Ramharack (four for 15) cleaned up the tail while Samara Ramnath (one for 27) and Shalini Samaroo (one for 43) also got in on the act.

The national women had a decent enough start in the chase as Sawh (51 off 75) dominated a 36-run opening stand with Djenaba Joseph (eight).

Sawh was going strong at one end, but she lost partners Ramnath (six), Ramharack (eight) and the in-form Britney Cooper (18) as the Red Force Divas slipped to 110 for four by the 24th over. There was then a domino effect in the batting order as the last six wickets fell for just 49 runs, with Daniel Jeutan (three for 16) and Dass (two for nine) doing their bit to bowl the Rebels to the win.

Emelio Villafana also chipped in as he took two for 37 and got the last wicket of the match when he had Amelia Khan (14) caught by Darrius Batoosingh. Fifth-place finishers in last year’s T20 Blaze, the Red Force Divas will begin this year’s campaign with a 7 pm clash against Barbados at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, Kingstown on January 13. Upon the conclusion of the T20 Blaze, the CG United Women’s Super50 will be played from January 27 to 31. A 14-member Red Force Divas team was selected on January 6.

Summarised Scores:

REBELS: 201 from 40 overs (Amrit Dass 60, Christopher Ramjohn 48, Darrius Batoosingh 21; Karishma Ramharack 4/15, Shriya Jairam 2/28) vs TT WOMEN’S TEAM: 159 from 45 overs (Shunelle Sawh 51, Britney Cooper 18; Daniel Jeutan 3/16, A Dass 2/9). Rebels won by 42 runs.