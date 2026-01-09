Greaves nominated for ICC's Player of the Month

West Indies batsman Justin Greaves plays a shot on the first day of the first Test match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on October 2. AP PHOTO - AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves has been nominated for the ICC’s Men’s Player of the Month Award for December, following his impressive performances in the Test series against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old Greaves enjoyed a memorable month in New Zealand, scoring 283 runs at an average of 56.60 across three Tests.

His standout performance came in the first Test at Christchurch, where he produced a match-saving unbeaten 202 in the fourth innings, which helped the West Indies secure a historic draw.

The medium pacer also contributed with the ball, taking five wickets in the series.

He will face stiff competition from New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy and Australia’s left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc.

Duffy was the leading wicket-taker in the home Test series against the West Indies, claiming 23 wickets at an astonishing average of 15.43 in three matches, which helped New Zealand claim the series 2-0.

His imperious form in the final month of 2025 helped him become the highest-wicket taker in a calendar year for New Zealand across formats, with 81 wickets, surpassing Richard Hadlee’s record of 79 set back in 1985.

Meanwhile, Starc was instrumental during the Ashes series in December, taking 16 wickets and scoring 139 runs in three Tests.

He was Player-of-the-Match in the second Ashes Test, contributing 77 runs and taking eight wickets to set up Australia’s win.

Starc also made a key batting contribution of 54 runs and four wickets in the Ashes-clinching third Test in Adelaide, helping Australia seal the series. CMC