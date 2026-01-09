CSK, Poison Sports cruise into Norman's Cricket League quarters

Well played: Poison Sports' Jeremy Solozano (left) and Keron Raymond share a moment during their unbeaten partnership versus Savannah Boys in a Norman's Windball Cricket League round of 16 premier division clash at Buggy Haynes recreation ground, Tacarigua. - Photo courtesy Perry Galindo

REIGNING champs Acono Sauce didn’t have to lift a finger or a bat when the 2025/26 Norman’s Windball Cricket League 12-over competition continued at Buggy Haynes recreation ground, Tacarigua, on January 4, as they advanced to this weekend’s premier division quarterfinal with a victory by default against Caparo Warriors.

In other round of 16 premier division matches played on January 3 and 4, though, CSK, More Fire International, Poison Sports and Supersonic all got impressive wins to book their places in the quarterfinal.

On January 3, More Fire International used a shrewd all-around team effort to defeat Moondogs by 26 runs. Batting first, More Fire made 85 for eight with lower-order batsman Deon Wells top-scoring with 19 off seven balls – an innings which included two sixes. Three other players scored in double digits. Moondogs had an almighty struggle with the bat as only opening batsman Kaveer Maraj (16) hit double figures as they were restricted to just 59 for eight.

Supersonic also delivered a strong bowling effort as they limited Hit & Run to just 53 for six before cruising to 54 for four in 10.4 overs to notch a six-wicket victory. Joel Mohammed led Supersonic with figures of four for 15, with his teammates then holding their own with the bat to clinch victory with eight balls to spare.

Poison Sports made a statement ahead of their quarterfinal meeting with The Minibar Reload as they whipped Savannah Boys by ten wickets in their round of 16 matchup. Colin Roberts’ innings of 21 helped Savannah Boys to 63 for four, but Poison Sports’ Keron Raymond (43 not out off 28 balls) then dominated a stand with national player Jeremy Solozano (12 not out) to see the latter team racing to 68 without loss from 6.2 overs for the facile win.

CSK were also in a rampant mood and made a massive 102 for five before bowling out Cheers Anthrax for just 45 as they got a commanding 57-run victory. Marlon Moonsammy (40 off 35), Tevon Jadoo (28 off 19) and Christopher Vincent (20 off 13) helped CSK to their imposing total before Claudio Leera and Avian Mejias grabbed three wickets apiece to make light work of Anthrax, who were dismissed in 11 overs.

In a best-of-the-rest quarterfinal match, Taqcarigua Recruits, who boasted Rayad Emrit in their lineup, defeated Allegiance by six wickets. The premier division quarters will bowl off in Tacarigua from 9.30 am on January 11.